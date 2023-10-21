Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Does a bet on Scheifele interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mark Scheifele vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

Scheifele's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:32 per game on the ice, is -3.

Scheifele has a goal in three of four contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Scheifele has a point in all four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of four contests this year, Scheifele has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Scheifele goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Scheifele has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 17 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 4 Games 3 5 Points 3 3 Goals 2 2 Assists 1

