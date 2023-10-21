For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Logan Stanley a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Logan Stanley score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)

Stanley 2022-23 stats and insights

Stanley scored in one of 19 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Stanley produced zero points on the power play last season.

Stanley's shooting percentage last season was 9.1%. He averaged 0.2 shots per game.

Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.