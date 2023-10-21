Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain hit the pitch in one of two matchups on the Ligue 1 slate today.

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg is on the road to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-550)

Underdog: Strasbourg (+1200)

Draw: (+750)

Watch OGC Nice vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille travels to play OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: OGC Nice (+140)

Underdog: Olympique Marseille (+215)

Draw: (+230)

