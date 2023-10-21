The Winnipeg Jets, Kyle Connor among them, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Does a wager on Connor intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kyle Connor vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Connor Season Stats Insights

Connor has averaged 21:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Connor has scored in two of the four games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Connor has recorded a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.

In one of four games this season, Connor has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Connor goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Connor having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 17 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 4 Games 3 4 Points 3 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

