Should you bet on Kyle Connor to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

Connor has scored in two of four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

On the power play, Connor has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Connor averages 5.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 17 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.5 hits and 9.5 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

