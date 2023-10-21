In the upcoming tilt versus the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Joshua Morrissey to find the back of the net for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Morrissey stats and insights

Morrissey is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Morrissey has picked up two assists on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 17 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.5 hits and 9.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.