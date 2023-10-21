Joshua Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Morrissey's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Morrissey has averaged 23:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Through four games this year, Morrissey has yet to score a goal.

In three of four games this year, Morrissey has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of four games this season, Morrissey has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Morrissey goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Morrissey having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 4 Games 3 4 Points 3 0 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

