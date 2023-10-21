Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Oilers on October 21, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Edmonton Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Jets vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Mark Scheifele's five points are pivotal for Winnipeg. He has put up three goals and two assists in four games.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Joshua Morrissey has helped lead the attack for Winnipeg this season with zero goals and four assists.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Flames
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Kyle Connor has four points so far, including three goals and one assist.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is Leon Draisaitl, who has seven points (four goals, three assists) and plays an average of 21:43 per game.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Oct. 17
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|7
|at Canucks
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|2
Zach Hyman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Zach Hyman is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing six points (two goals, four assists) to the team.
Hyman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Oct. 17
|1
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
