Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Edmonton Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Jets vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Mark Scheifele's five points are pivotal for Winnipeg. He has put up three goals and two assists in four games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 17 1 0 1 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 at Flames Oct. 11 1 0 1 3

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Joshua Morrissey has helped lead the attack for Winnipeg this season with zero goals and four assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 0 2 2 5 at Flames Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Kyle Connor has four points so far, including three goals and one assist.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 0 0 6 vs. Kings Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 2 1 3 7 at Flames Oct. 11 1 0 1 5

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is Leon Draisaitl, who has seven points (four goals, three assists) and plays an average of 21:43 per game.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 19 0 0 0 2 at Predators Oct. 17 2 2 4 5 vs. Canucks Oct. 14 1 1 2 7 at Canucks Oct. 11 1 0 1 2

Zach Hyman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Zach Hyman is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing six points (two goals, four assists) to the team.

Hyman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 19 1 0 1 3 at Predators Oct. 17 1 3 4 1 vs. Canucks Oct. 14 0 1 1 4 at Canucks Oct. 11 0 0 0 2

