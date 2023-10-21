The Edmonton Oilers (1-3) square off against the Winnipeg Jets (1-3) at Rogers Place on Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Oilers were defeated by the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jets vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-165) Jets (+140) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets were an underdog 15 times last season, and upset their opponent six times.

Winnipeg was 2-5 as an underdog of +140 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline in this outing implies a 41.7% chance for the Jets to win.

There were 25 Winnipeg games with over 6.5 goals last season.

Jets vs Oilers Additional Info

Jets vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 246 (21st) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 89 (1st) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets had 246 goals last season (three per game), 21st in the league.

Winnipeg's total of 224 goals conceded (2.7 per game) was 10th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +22, they were 13th in the league.

With 52 power-play goals (on 270 chances), Winnipeg was 16th in the NHL.

The Jets' power-play percentage (19.26) put them 23rd in the league.

Winnipeg had seven shorthanded goals (16th in league).

The 82.43% penalty-kill percentage of the Jets was seventh in the NHL.

The Jets were 21st in faceoff win rate in the NHL (48.9%).

The 9.9% shooting percentage of Winnipeg was 18th in the league.

The Jets shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

