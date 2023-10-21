Saturday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (1-3) and the Winnipeg Jets (1-3) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers are -165 on the moneyline to win at home against the Jets (+140) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jets vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Jets vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Oilers Moneyline Jets Moneyline Total BetMGM -165 +140 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets vs. Oilers Betting Trends

In three of four matches this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Oilers have won 25.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (1-3).

The Jets have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Edmonton has been a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and lost both.

Winnipeg has not played with moneyline odds of +140 or longer once this season.

