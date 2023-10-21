Jets vs. Oilers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
Saturday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (1-3) and the Winnipeg Jets (1-3) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers are -165 on the moneyline to win at home against the Jets (+140) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Oilers Moneyline
|Jets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-165
|+140
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jets vs. Oilers Betting Trends
- In three of four matches this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
- The Oilers have won 25.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (1-3).
- The Jets have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.
- Edmonton has been a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and lost both.
- Winnipeg has not played with moneyline odds of +140 or longer once this season.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.