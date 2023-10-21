How to Watch the Jets vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Edmonton Oilers will host the Winnipeg Jets (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+ to watch as the Oilers and the Jets square off.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Jets had one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.
- With 246 goals (three per game) last season, the Jets had the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- They had the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +22.
- The Jets had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 270 chances.
- The Jets scored on 19.26% of their power plays, No. 23 in the league.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|31
|49
|80
|40
|42
|28.6%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|60
|76
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48%
|Gabriel Vilardi
|63
|23
|18
|41
|16
|23
|46%
|Nino Niederreiter
|78
|24
|17
|41
|22
|33
|61.5%
Oilers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Oilers conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per game) led the NHL last season.
- Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.
- The 89 power-play goals the Oilers put up last season led the NHL (on 275 power-play chances).
- The Oilers had a league-leading 32.36% power-play conversion rate.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.9%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.2%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
