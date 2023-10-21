Coming off a loss last time out, the Edmonton Oilers will host the Winnipeg Jets (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Jets vs Oilers Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Jets had one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.

With 246 goals (three per game) last season, the Jets had the league's 21st-ranked offense.

They had the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +22.

The Jets had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 270 chances.

The Jets scored on 19.26% of their power plays, No. 23 in the league.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 82 31 49 80 40 42 28.6% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 60 76 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48% Gabriel Vilardi 63 23 18 41 16 23 46% Nino Niederreiter 78 24 17 41 22 33 61.5%

Oilers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Oilers conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per game) led the NHL last season.

Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

The 89 power-play goals the Oilers put up last season led the NHL (on 275 power-play chances).

The Oilers had a league-leading 32.36% power-play conversion rate.

Oilers Key Players