Jets vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - October 21
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets' (1-3) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Saturday, October 21 game against the Edmonton Oilers (1-3) at Rogers Place, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mattias Ekholm
|D
|Questionable
|Hip Flexor
Jets vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place

Jets Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 246 goals (three per game) last season, the Jets had the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.
- Winnipeg had one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +22, they were 13th in the league.
Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Oilers led the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.
- Edmonton allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.
Jets vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-165)
|Jets (+140)
|6.5

