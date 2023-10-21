The Winnipeg Jets' (1-3) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Saturday, October 21 game against the Edmonton Oilers (1-3) at Rogers Place, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mattias Ekholm D Questionable Hip Flexor

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Season Insights (2022-23)

With 246 goals (three per game) last season, the Jets had the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

Winnipeg had one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +22, they were 13th in the league.

Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Oilers led the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.

Edmonton allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

Jets vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-165) Jets (+140) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.