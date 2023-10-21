Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Eddy County, North Dakota this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Eddy County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Hankinson High School at New Rockford-Sheyenne High School