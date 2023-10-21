Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Eddy County, North Dakota this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

    • Eddy County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Hankinson High School at New Rockford-Sheyenne High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 21
    • Location: New Rockford, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

