Can we expect Dylan DeMelo scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

DeMelo has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

DeMelo has no points on the power play.

DeMelo's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.5 hits and 9.5 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

