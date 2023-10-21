When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will David Gustafsson light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gustafsson 2022-23 stats and insights

Gustafsson did not score in 46 games last season.

Gustafsson produced zero points on the power play last season.

Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Oilers conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.