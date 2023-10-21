The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Cole Perfetti score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

Perfetti has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

Perfetti has no points on the power play.

Perfetti's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 17 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.5 hits and 9.5 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

