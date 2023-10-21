Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Cavalier County, North Dakota this week? We've got you covered.

    • Cavalier County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Lisbon High School at Langdon Area High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 21
    • Location: Langdon, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

