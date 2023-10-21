In the upcoming tilt against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Brenden Dillon to find the back of the net for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

Dillon is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Dillon has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.5 hits and 9.5 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

