The Winnipeg Jets, including Alex Iafallo, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Prop bets for Iafallo are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Alex Iafallo vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Iafallo has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 14:41 on the ice per game.

Iafallo has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though four games played, including multiple goals once.

Iafallo has registered a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.

Iafallo has yet to post an assist through four games this season.

The implied probability that Iafallo hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Iafallo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 17 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 4 Games 9 3 Points 5 3 Goals 4 0 Assists 1

