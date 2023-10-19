Nino Niederreiter will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Considering a bet on Niederreiter in the Jets-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Niederreiter's plus-minus rating last season was -13, in 16:17 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 22 of 78 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Niederreiter had an assist in a game 14 times last season over 78 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 43.5% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

