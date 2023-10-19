Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Looking to wager on Ehlers' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 45 games last season, Ehlers had a plus-minus rating of -2, and averaged 14:40 on the ice.

In 11 of 45 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

Ehlers had an assist in 21 of 45 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

Ehlers' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

