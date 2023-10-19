Neal Pionk and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Does a bet on Pionk interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Neal Pionk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Pionk Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Pionk had a plus-minus of -12, and averaged 21:56 on the ice.

In nine of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

Pionk had an assist in a game 22 times last season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Pionk's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pionk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Pionk Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights ranked 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL action.

They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

