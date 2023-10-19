The Winnipeg Jets, Mark Scheifele included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Scheifele against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Scheifele vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Scheifele Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Scheifele's plus-minus rating last season was -16, in 20:13 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 29 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in 11 of them.

Scheifele had an assist in 20 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 59.8% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights ranked 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.