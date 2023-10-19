Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. There are prop bets for Connor available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Kyle Connor vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Connor Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Connor had a plus-minus rating of -11, and averaged 20:31 on the ice.

He had a goal in 25 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in four of them.

Connor had an assist in 39 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

Connor has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

Defensively, the Golden Knights gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

