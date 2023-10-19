The Winnipeg Jets, including Joshua Morrissey, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. If you'd like to wager on Morrissey's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Morrissey averaged 23:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +2.

He had a goal in 12 of 78 games last season, with multiple goals in four of them.

Morrissey had an assist in 45 games last season out of 78 games played, including multiple assists 13 times.

Morrissey's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights ranked 11th in goals against, allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

