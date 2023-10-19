Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Kyle Connor has totaled three goals and one assist in three games for Winnipeg, good for four points.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 2 1 3 7 at Flames Oct. 11 1 0 1 5

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Mark Scheifele is one of the impact players on offense for Winnipeg with four total points (1.3 per game), with three goals and one assist in three games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 17 1 0 1 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 at Flames Oct. 11 1 0 1 3

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Joshua Morrissey has netted zero goals on the season, chipping in three assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 0 2 2 5 at Flames Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Chandler Stephenson has been vital to Vegas this season, with five points in four games.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 1 2 3 1 at Sharks Oct. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 10 1 1 2 2

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Jack Eichel has four points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding two assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 8 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 1 1 2 8 at Sharks Oct. 12 0 1 1 6 vs. Kraken Oct. 10 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.