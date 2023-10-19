The Vegas Golden Knights (4-0) hit the road to play the Winnipeg Jets (1-2) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights have won four straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-115) Jets (-105) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets were an underdog 15 times last season, and upset their opponent in six, or 40.0%, of those games.

Winnipeg won six of its 15 games last season when an underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The win probability for the Jets, implied from the moneyline, is 51.2%.

For Winnipeg last season, 39 games finished with more goals than Thursday's over/under of 6.

Jets vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank) Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets had 246 goals last season (three per game), 21st in the NHL.

Winnipeg's total of 224 goals allowed (2.7 per game) was 10th in the league.

With a goal differential of +22, they were 13th in the league.

With 52 power-play goals (on 270 chances), Winnipeg was 16th in the NHL.

The Jets had the league's 23rd-ranked power-play percentage (19.26%).

Winnipeg had seven shorthanded goals (16th in league).

At 82.43%, the Jets had the seventh-best penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Jets were 21st in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (48.9%).

The 9.9% shooting percentage of Winnipeg was 18th in the league.

The Jets shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.