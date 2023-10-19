Jets vs. Golden Knights: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 19
Thursday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (4-0) and the Winnipeg Jets (1-2) at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Golden Knights are -120 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Jets (+100) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Jets vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Jets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-120
|+100
|6
Jets vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- None of Vegas' four games this season have finished with more than 6 goals.
- The Golden Knights were favored on the moneyline in three games this season, and won each time.
- The Jets fell in the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Vegas has had three games with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter and won each of them.
- Winnipeg has played with moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season and lost that game.
