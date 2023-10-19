Thursday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (4-0) and the Winnipeg Jets (1-2) at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Golden Knights are -120 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Jets (+100) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights Moneyline Jets Moneyline Total BetMGM -120 +100 6

None of Vegas' four games this season have finished with more than 6 goals.

The Golden Knights were favored on the moneyline in three games this season, and won each time.

The Jets fell in the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Vegas has had three games with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter and won each of them.

Winnipeg has played with moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season and lost that game.

