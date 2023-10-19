How to Watch the Jets vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights will travel to face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, October 19, with the Golden Knights victorious in four consecutive games.
Watch ESPN+ and SCRIPPS to take in the action as the Golden Knights and Jets meet.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Jets conceded 2.7 goals per game (224 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- The Jets had 246 goals last season (three per game), 21st in the league.
- They had the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +22.
- The Jets had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 270 chances.
- The Jets' power-play percentage (19.26) put them 23rd in the league.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|31
|49
|80
|40
|42
|28.6%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|60
|76
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48%
|Gabriel Vilardi
|63
|23
|18
|41
|16
|23
|46%
|Nino Niederreiter
|78
|24
|17
|41
|22
|33
|61.5%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Golden Knights gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the NHL.
- Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.
- The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights recorded last season ranked 25th in the NHL (on 207 power-play chances).
- The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
|William Karlsson
|82
|14
|39
|53
|33
|44
|55.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.