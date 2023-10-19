The Vegas Golden Knights will travel to face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, October 19, with the Golden Knights victorious in four consecutive games.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Jets conceded 2.7 goals per game (224 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

The Jets had 246 goals last season (three per game), 21st in the league.

They had the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +22.

The Jets had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 270 chances.

The Jets' power-play percentage (19.26) put them 23rd in the league.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 82 31 49 80 40 42 28.6% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 60 76 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48% Gabriel Vilardi 63 23 18 41 16 23 46% Nino Niederreiter 78 24 17 41 22 33 61.5%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Golden Knights gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the NHL.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights recorded last season ranked 25th in the NHL (on 207 power-play chances).

The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.

Golden Knights Key Players