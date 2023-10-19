Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (1-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights (4-0) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Undisclosed Alec Martinez D Out Undisclosed Alex Pietrangelo D Questionable Face

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Jets had 246 goals last season (three per game), 21st in the league.

Winnipeg had one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.

With a goal differential of +22, they were 13th in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Vegas allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-120) Jets (+100) 6

