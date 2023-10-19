Jets vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - October 19
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (1-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights (4-0) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alex Pietrangelo
|D
|Questionable
|Face
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Jets Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Jets had 246 goals last season (three per game), 21st in the league.
- Winnipeg had one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +22, they were 13th in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Vegas allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|6
