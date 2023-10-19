The Vegas Golden Knights (4-0) go on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets (1-2) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights have won four straight games.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we project to capture the win in Thursday's game.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Golden Knights 6, Jets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-120)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Jets vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets had a 10-4-14 record in overtime games last season, and a 46-33-3 overall record.

Winnipeg picked up 35 points (16-7-3) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Jets scored only one goal in 16 games, and they finished 0-15-1.

When Winnipeg scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed 13 points (6-11-1 record).

The Jets picked up 84 points in their 47 games when they scored at least three goals.

Last season Winnipeg scored a single power-play goal in 32 games, posting a record of 18-13-1.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Winnipeg posted a record of 25-14-1 (51 points).

The Jets' opponents had more shots in 45 games last season. The Jets finished 22-20-3 in those games (47 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3 21st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 15th 31.5 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 18th 20.29% Power Play % 19.26% 23rd 19th 77.44% Penalty Kill % 82.43% 7th

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

