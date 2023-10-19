The Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti included, will meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Perfetti against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Cole Perfetti vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Perfetti Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Perfetti's plus-minus rating last season was +10, in 13:23 per game on the ice.

In eight of 51 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Perfetti had an assist in 17 games last season out of 51 games played, including multiple assists three times.

Perfetti's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights ranked 11th in goals against, allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL action.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

