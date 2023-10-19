Alex Iafallo will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Thursday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Iafallo against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Alex Iafallo vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 59 games last season, Iafallo had a plus-minus rating of +14, and averaged 16:18 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 13 times last season in 59 games played, including multiple goals once.

Iafallo had an assist in 20 of 59 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 50% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Iafallo has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

