The Winnipeg Jets, Adam Lowry among them, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Considering a bet on Lowry? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Adam Lowry vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Lowry Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Lowry had a plus-minus of +4, and averaged 15:38 on the ice.

He had a goal in 13 games last season through 82 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Lowry had an assist in a game 21 times last season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 41.7% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Lowry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

