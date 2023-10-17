The Minnesota Wild (off a loss in their last game) and the Montreal Canadiens (off a win) will meet on Tuesday at Bell Centre in Montréal.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX as the Wild and the Canadiens play.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

The 54 power-play goals the Wild scored last season ranked 15th in the NHL (on 252 power-play chances).

The Wild's 21.43% power-play conversion rate was 15th in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 42 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 38 61 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canadiens allowed 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 227 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 26th in the NHL.

They had the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -78.

The Canadiens had 38 power-play goals (on 236 chances), 28th in the NHL.

The Canadiens scored on 16.1% of their power plays, No. 29 in the league.

Canadiens Key Players