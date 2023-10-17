Nino Niederreiter and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Los Angeles Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Niederreiter in the Jets-Kings game? Use our stats and information below.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Niederreiter's plus-minus rating last season was -13, in 16:17 per game on the ice.

In 22 of 78 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 14 of 78 games last season, Niederreiter had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

Niederreiter's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Niederreiter has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

