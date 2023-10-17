The Winnipeg Jets, including Nikolaj Ehlers, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. If you'd like to wager on Ehlers' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Ehlers averaged 14:40 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -2.

He had a goal in 11 of 45 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Ehlers had an assist in 21 games last season out of 45 games played, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 56.1% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

