The Winnipeg Jets, Neal Pionk among them, play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Pionk in that upcoming Jets-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Neal Pionk vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Pionk Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Pionk had a plus-minus rating of -12, and averaged 21:56 on the ice.

He had a goal in nine of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In 22 of 82 games last season, Pionk had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Pionk has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pionk Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

