The Winnipeg Jets, including Mark Scheifele, take the ice Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Scheifele's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Scheifele averaged 20:13 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -16.

He had a goal in 29 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 11 times.

In 20 of 81 games last season, Scheifele had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

Scheifele's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, allowing 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

