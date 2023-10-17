The Winnipeg Jets, with Kyle Connor, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Fancy a wager on Connor in the Jets-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Connor vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Connor Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Connor had a plus-minus of -11, and averaged 20:31 on the ice.

He had a goal in 25 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Connor had an assist in 39 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.

Connor's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 35.7% that he goes over.

There is a 52.6% chance of Connor having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, allowing 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

