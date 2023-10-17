The Winnipeg Jets, with Joshua Morrissey, are in action Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Morrissey in the Jets-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Morrissey had a plus-minus of +2, and averaged 23:02 on the ice.

In 12 of 78 games last season, he scored a goal -- and four of those games included multiple goals.

In 45 of 78 games last season, Morrissey had an assist -- and 13 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 52.6% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Morrissey having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

