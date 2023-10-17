Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Kings on October 17, 2023
The Winnipeg Jets host the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jets vs. Kings Additional Info
|Jets vs. Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs. Kings Prediction
|Jets vs. Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Jets vs Kings
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Kyle Connor has been a top contributor on Winnipeg this season, with four points in two games.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Joshua Morrissey is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing three points (zero goals, three assists) to the team.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Flames
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Mark Scheifele has three total points for Winnipeg, with two goals and one assist.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
Anze Kopitar is an offensive leader for Los Angeles with three points (1.5 per game), with two goals and one assist in two games (playing 22:30 per game).
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Kevin Fiala is one of the impact players on offense for Los Angeles with three total points (1.5 per game), with zero goals and three assists in two games.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.