The Winnipeg Jets host the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

Jets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Kyle Connor has been a top contributor on Winnipeg this season, with four points in two games.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 14 2 1 3 7 at Flames Oct. 11 1 0 1 5

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Joshua Morrissey is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing three points (zero goals, three assists) to the team.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 14 0 2 2 5 at Flames Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Mark Scheifele has three total points for Winnipeg, with two goals and one assist.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 at Flames Oct. 11 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Anze Kopitar is an offensive leader for Los Angeles with three points (1.5 per game), with two goals and one assist in two games (playing 22:30 per game).

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 2 0 2 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 1 1 2

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Kevin Fiala is one of the impact players on offense for Los Angeles with three total points (1.5 per game), with zero goals and three assists in two games.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 0 3 3 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 0 0 5

