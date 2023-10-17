The Winnipeg Jets (1-1) take on the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Jets knocked off the Florida Panthers 6-4 in their last game, while the Kings are coming off a 6-5 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-130) Kings (+110) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

Last season, the Jets were 8-4 in games they played as moneyline favorites.

Winnipeg registered a 7-3 win-loss record last season in games it played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (70.0% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jets have an implied probability of 56.5% to win.

Last season, 25 of Winnipeg's games went over Tuesday's total of 6.5 goals.

Jets vs Kings Additional Info

Jets vs. Kings Rankings

Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 246 (21st) Goals 274 (10th) 224 (10th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 52 (16th) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets' 246 goals scored last season (three per game) ranked 21st in the NHL.

Defensively, Winnipeg was one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

They had the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +22.

The 52 power-play goals Winnipeg put up last season (on 270 chances) ranked 16th in the NHL.

The Jets had the league's 23rd-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.26%).

Winnipeg recorded seven shorthanded goals last season (16th among all NHL teams).

The Jets' 82.43% penalty-kill success rate was seventh-best in the league.

The Jets won 48.9% of their faceoffs (21st in the NHL)

Winnipeg had a 9.9% shooting percentage, which ranked 18th in the league.

The Jets secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

