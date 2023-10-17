Jets vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 17
The Winnipeg Jets (1-1) and Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1) play at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Jets defeated the Florida Panthers 6-4 in their last game, while the Kings are coming off a 6-5 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.
Jets vs. Kings Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Kings 7, Jets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets vs Kings Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets (46-33-3 overall) had a 10-4-14 record last season in contests that needed overtime.
- Winnipeg was 16-7-3 (35 points) in its 26 games decided by one goal.
- In the 16 games last season the Jets registered only one goal, they finished 0-15-1.
- Winnipeg took 13 points from the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (6-11-1 record).
- The Jets were 41-4-2 when they scored three or more goals (to register 84 points).
- In the 32 games when Winnipeg scored a single power-play goal, it registered 37 points by finishing 18-13-1.
- In the 40 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg was 25-14-1 (51 points).
- The Jets' opponent had more shots in 45 games last season. The Jets finished 22-20-3 in those contests (47 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|21st
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.34
|10th
|10th
|2.73
|Goals Allowed
|3.1
|16th
|21st
|30.3
|Shots
|32.4
|11th
|10th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|27.9
|4th
|23rd
|19.26%
|Power Play %
|25.28%
|4th
|7th
|82.43%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.84%
|24th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Jets vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.