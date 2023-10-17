The Winnipeg Jets (1-1) and Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1) play at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Jets defeated the Florida Panthers 6-4 in their last game, while the Kings are coming off a 6-5 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Kings Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Kings 7, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+110)

Kings (+110) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets vs Kings Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets (46-33-3 overall) had a 10-4-14 record last season in contests that needed overtime.

Winnipeg was 16-7-3 (35 points) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

In the 16 games last season the Jets registered only one goal, they finished 0-15-1.

Winnipeg took 13 points from the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (6-11-1 record).

The Jets were 41-4-2 when they scored three or more goals (to register 84 points).

In the 32 games when Winnipeg scored a single power-play goal, it registered 37 points by finishing 18-13-1.

In the 40 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg was 25-14-1 (51 points).

The Jets' opponent had more shots in 45 games last season. The Jets finished 22-20-3 in those contests (47 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Jets Rank Jets AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 10th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 21st 30.3 Shots 32.4 11th 10th 30.3 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 23rd 19.26% Power Play % 25.28% 4th 7th 82.43% Penalty Kill % 75.84% 24th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Jets vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.