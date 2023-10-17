The Winnipeg Jets (1-1) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they host the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1), who have +110 odds, on Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Jets Moneyline Kings Moneyline Total BetMGM -130 +110 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Jets have been a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).

The Kings have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Winnipeg has had moneyline odds of -130 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.