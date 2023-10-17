Coming off a victory last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will host the Los Angeles Kings (who lost their most recent game) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and BSW to see the Kings attempt to beat the Jets.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.

The Jets ranked 21st in the league last season with 246 goals scored (three per game).

Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.

The 52 power-play goals the Jets recorded last season (16th in the NHL) came via 270 power-play chances.

The Jets had the league's 23rd-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.26%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 82 31 49 80 40 42 28.6% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 60 76 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48% Gabriel Vilardi 63 23 18 41 16 23 46% Nino Niederreiter 78 24 17 41 22 33 61.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings allowed 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.

With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Kings had the league's 10th-best offense.

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

The Kings had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.

The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) put them fourth in the league.

Kings Key Players