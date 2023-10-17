How to Watch the Jets vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will host the Los Angeles Kings (who lost their most recent game) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+ and BSW to see the Kings attempt to beat the Jets.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets vs Kings Additional Info
Jets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.
- The Jets ranked 21st in the league last season with 246 goals scored (three per game).
- Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.
- The 52 power-play goals the Jets recorded last season (16th in the NHL) came via 270 power-play chances.
- The Jets had the league's 23rd-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.26%).
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|31
|49
|80
|40
|42
|28.6%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|60
|76
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48%
|Gabriel Vilardi
|63
|23
|18
|41
|16
|23
|46%
|Nino Niederreiter
|78
|24
|17
|41
|22
|33
|61.5%
Kings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kings allowed 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Kings had the league's 10th-best offense.
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
- The Kings had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.
- The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) put them fourth in the league.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|50%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|48.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|40.3%
