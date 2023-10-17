Going into a game against the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1), the Winnipeg Jets (1-1) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 at Canada Life Centre.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Jets ranked 21st in the NHL last season with 246 goals scored (three per game).

Defensively, Winnipeg was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

They had the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +22.

Kings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Los Angeles conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

Jets vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-130) Kings (+110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.