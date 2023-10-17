Jets vs. Kings Injury Report Today - October 17
Going into a game against the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1), the Winnipeg Jets (1-1) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 at Canada Life Centre.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Jets vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Jets Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Jets ranked 21st in the NHL last season with 246 goals scored (three per game).
- Defensively, Winnipeg was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.
- They had the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +22.
Kings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Los Angeles conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
Jets vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-130)
|Kings (+110)
|6.5
