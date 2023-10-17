Gabriel Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Los Angeles Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Vilardi in that upcoming Jets-Kings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 63 games last season, Vilardi averaged 11:59 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +10.

He scored a goal in a game 22 times last season in 63 games played, including multiple goals once.

Vilardi had an assist in a game 16 times last season in 63 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Vilardi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

