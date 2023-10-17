The Winnipeg Jets, including Cole Perfetti, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Does a bet on Perfetti intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Cole Perfetti vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 51 games last season, Perfetti averaged 13:23 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +10.

In eight of 51 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

In 17 of 51 games last season, Perfetti had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL action.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

