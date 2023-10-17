The Winnipeg Jets, with Alex Iafallo, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Does a bet on Iafallo interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Iafallo vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Iafallo's plus-minus last season was +14, in 16:18 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 13 of 59 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Iafallo had an assist in 20 of 59 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

He has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Iafallo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, allowing 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

